OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,881 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dover by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

