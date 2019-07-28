Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ODFL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 545,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.
Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
