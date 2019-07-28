Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 545,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.73. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

