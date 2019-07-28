Observer Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $142,438.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Over the last week, Observer has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00288727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.01541272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00117991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

