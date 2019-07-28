Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

NYSE OAS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 8,942,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $621,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 860,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $18,431,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

