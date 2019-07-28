Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 594,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 3.3% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,424 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 336,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,185,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 234,526 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 364,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,988,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 149,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $820,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,200 and sold 1,425,312 shares valued at $7,823,919. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OCSL remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 102.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

