Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON OCI opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.64. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

