Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Price Target Raised to GBX 275 at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON OCI opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.64. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
