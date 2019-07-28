Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 58,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,598. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

