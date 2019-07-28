Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 6,971,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

