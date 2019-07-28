Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,932,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,449,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 273,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $2,733,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,970.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,886. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

