Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.61. 898,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $193.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.34.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.