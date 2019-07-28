Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Celanese by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upped their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of CE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 683,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

