Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 7,288,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

