Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Update

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 36,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,696. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 175.82% and a negative net margin of 6,101.69%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

