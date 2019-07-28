NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.34.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

