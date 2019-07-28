NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Update

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,874,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 9,840,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 20,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,342. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.55. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.