Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 116,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

