Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $772.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00291632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.01538537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00117873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,691,233,753 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

