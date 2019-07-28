Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.48

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005038 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00130195 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005460 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

