NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, 533,474 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,197,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mijia Wu sold 63,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $160,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharma (Hong Kong) Co Pioneer sold 24,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $98,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,961,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

