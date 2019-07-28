NorthWestern’s (NWE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 378,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,535,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

