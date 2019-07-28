Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

