Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 1,327,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NWN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 84,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

