NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 15th

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.59). The firm had revenue of C$69.09 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.