Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.