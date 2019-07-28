Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after buying an additional 266,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after buying an additional 753,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NVDA opened at $175.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

