Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $281.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

