Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

