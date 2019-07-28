Northstar Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,073,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $369.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $373.37. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

