Northstar Asset Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $549,877.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $473,620.94. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,357 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,542. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.68.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $69.53 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

