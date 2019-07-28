Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,745,000 after purchasing an additional 525,051 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $154.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

