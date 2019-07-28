Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $222.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.