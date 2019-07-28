Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.61. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

