Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $150.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

