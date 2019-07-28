Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 181,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $352.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $358.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

