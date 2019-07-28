Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,192,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 2,025,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.31.

NOC stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,611. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $358.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

