Nomura Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $105.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.87.

CE stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

