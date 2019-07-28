Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 665,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 1,063,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,242. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOMD shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

