Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.
Shares of NOK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.72. 38,018,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.