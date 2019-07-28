Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,018,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.