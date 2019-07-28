Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NOK. TheStreet cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,018,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.