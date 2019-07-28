Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on NOK. TheStreet cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,018,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
