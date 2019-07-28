No BS Crypto Market Capitalization Reaches $84,454.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $84,454.00 and $9,009.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,297,877,001 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

