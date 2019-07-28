NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 108,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. NN has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NN’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 1,067,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 349,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 306,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NN by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

