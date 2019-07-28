Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $892,899,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,494,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 452,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $87.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

