Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 4.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $32,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,260. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.