Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Nike reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NKE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.