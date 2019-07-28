Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,692. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 23,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $619.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

