NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,847,400 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 4,497,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGL. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 469,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.