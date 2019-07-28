NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 65,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

