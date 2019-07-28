Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $162,124.00 and approximately $990.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,660,171,828 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

