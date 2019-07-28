New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 64,293 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $49,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $5.94 on Friday, reaching $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,063,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

